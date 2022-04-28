LawCall
Battle of unbeatens in week three of USFL: Stallions and Breakers

By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is just week three of the USFL, but already high stakes for the prime time matchup on WBRC Saturday night.

That game features the undefeated New Orleans Breakers taking on the undefeated Birmingham Stallions!

Head coach of the home team Skip Holtz said the crowd has made an impact in the Stallions’ success.

Holtz said it’s nice to play in Birmingham, but it’s an honor to play for Birmingham.

“They are loud they are making a difference, we have two come-from-behind wins two weeks in a row,” Holtz said. “I can’t say thank you enough to the city of Birmingham for supporting this football team.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. It’s also College Day at Protective. A $10 ticket is good for both of Saturday’s match-ups.

