ADOL, WBRC FOX6 News partner on huge job fair; over 2k jobs available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Alabama employers, with over 2,000 available jobs, have registered for an Alabama Department of Labor/WBRC FOX6 News job fair in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama Career Center System, in partnership with WBRC FOX6 News, will host the job fair on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

More than 50 employers are currently scheduled to attend, including: Buffalo Rock, DCH, Mercedes-Benz, Phifer, Inc., the City of Tuscaloosa, Jalapenos Mexican Grill, Warrior Met Coal, and more are being added daily.

Jobseekers are encouraged to pre-register online at https://labor.alabama.gov/JobFairRegistration/. You may also register on-site.

Employers who wish to register for the job fair can also visit https://labor.alabama.gov/JobFairRegistration/ or contact the Tuscaloosa Career Center at (205) 758-7591. There is no charge for employers to participate.

“We are excited to be able to bring back our successful job fair initiative,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “After the past couple of years of uncertainty, it’s great to be able to resume our mission to connect jobseekers with employers.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than WBRC FOX6 NEWS. Their incredible reach and commitment to always serve their community is admirable. Shelton State is truly a gem in West Alabama, and we are grateful to them for all of their contributions to the workforce community,” said Washington.

Applicants should come to the job fair with multiple copies of their résumés. You should be prepared to interview and dress professionally.

Staff from the area career centers, along with other workforce development partners, will be offering help in résumé preparation, and interview skills.

JOB FAIR

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Shelton State Community College

9500 Old Greensboro Rd.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

