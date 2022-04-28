2 Birmingham Police vehicles damaged in pursuit; 3 carjacking suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three suspects are in custody and officers are searching for a third man following a carjacking and vehicle pursuit that damaged two patrol vehicles, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said at approximately 11:29 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking. The pursuit was started around 55th Street and Avenue Q. Investigators said four men were in the stolen car.

Officers said the pursuit ended on Montevallo Road after the driver wrecked the vehicle. Three people were taken into custody, and one remains at large.

The three men were also treated for minor injuries sustained during the accident. There were no injuries to officers or community members.

Investigators said there was minor damage to two police vehicles from the suspects’ vehicle.

