1 killed, 3 injured in Bessemer shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting involving four victims. One of them is dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Berkley Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Please check back for updates to this breaking news story.

