1 killed, 3 injured in Bessemer shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting involving four victims. One of them is dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Berkley Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

