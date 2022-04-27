Vulcan Park Foundation offering 1,000 free car tags

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vulcan Park Foundation is offering free “Stand With Vulcan” car tags for the first 1,000 registered vehicles in Alabama who sign up.

While 1,000 free tags will be provided this year, purchases of this specialty tag will support Vulcan Park and Museum’s mission to preserve and promote Vulcan as the symbol of Birmingham, according to Amanda Hare, Marketing & Public Relations Manager of Vulcan Park Foundation.

“We are extremely excited to now offer our specialty car tag for free,” said Hare. “Although we are sponsoring the first year, the funding we will receive from supporters purchasing tags for years to come will help us not only ensure that Vulcan continues to stand for all of Birmingham, but also that we can continue providing educational programs and cherished memories for many years to come.”

Hare says that a minimum of 1,000 people have to commit for the tag in order to begin printing.

“We have quite a ways to go to reach the number of registered commitments that we need in order for the tag to begin printing, so we really need 1,000 people to register for the tag,” said Hare.

After the first 1,000 commitments are met, supporters may purchase the Stand With Vulcan tag for $50 at any Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles office. Of that amount, $41.25 will go to Vulcan Park Foundation.

Pre-commits for the car tag can be filled with this form. More information and frequently asked questions can be found here.

