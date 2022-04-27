LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Vulcan Park Foundation offering 1,000 free car tags

Stand with Vulcan tag
Stand with Vulcan tag(Vulcan Park & Museum)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vulcan Park Foundation is offering free “Stand With Vulcan” car tags for the first 1,000 registered vehicles in Alabama who sign up.

While 1,000 free tags will be provided this year, purchases of this specialty tag will support Vulcan Park and Museum’s mission to preserve and promote Vulcan as the symbol of Birmingham, according to Amanda Hare, Marketing & Public Relations Manager of Vulcan Park Foundation.

“We are extremely excited to now offer our specialty car tag for free,” said Hare. “Although we are sponsoring the first year, the funding we will receive from supporters purchasing tags for years to come will help us not only ensure that Vulcan continues to stand for all of Birmingham, but also that we can continue providing educational programs and cherished memories for many years to come.”

Hare says that a minimum of 1,000 people have to commit for the tag in order to begin printing.

“We have quite a ways to go to reach the number of registered commitments that we need in order for the tag to begin printing, so we really need 1,000 people to register for the tag,” said Hare.

After the first 1,000 commitments are met, supporters may purchase the Stand With Vulcan tag for $50 at any Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles office. Of that amount, $41.25 will go to Vulcan Park Foundation.

Pre-commits for the car tag can be filled with this form. More information and frequently asked questions can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School on remote learning through Wednesday
Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave
19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is overcrowded
Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is overcrowded
Another employee being asked to pay back thousands of dollars
Another employee being asked to pay back thousands of dollars
WBRC Skills team USA
WBRC Skills team USA
Anniston debris pick-up policy meeting
The school year is winding down and families are starting to think about summer childcare. The...
Resources for choosing summer childcare