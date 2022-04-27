LawCall
Shelby County man arrested on child pornography charges

(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Timothy Page of Shelby County was arrested April 25, 2022 by U.S. Marshals, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants following up on a narcotics investigation and turned them over to Marshals at that point. The sheriff’s office says a forensic investigator searched Page’s phone and found pornographic material involving a minor.

He is facing state charges including Possession of Child Pornography, Production of Pornography with Minors and Aggravated Criminal Surveillance. Officials say he could possibly face federal charges as well.

Investigators believe Page was secretly recording a minor.

