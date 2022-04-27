Scholarship created in memory of Hillcrest High School student Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama high school supported the family of a fallen student by inviting his family to a special event. That allowed those family members to kick-off an effort to keep his memory alive for years to come. Cameron Prince passed away during a medical procedure in November. His death devastated his family and classmates.

Tuesday, the school asked Prince’s family to come for something special. Hillcrest students and others greeted Colvin and Tammy Prince with hugs and handshakes. They were invited to the girls’ softball game to throw out the first pitch for Live Like Cam Night. Ten juniors on the team were Cameron’s classmates. The Prince family used the softball game to help start a scholarship in Cameron’s memory. They collected donations to kick-off fundraising for the Cameron Tyler Prince Scholarship Fund.

“Cameron would just be overwhelmed, rejoicing. You know he always had that bug smile on his face. Right now I can hear him rooting.

“Like I told you dad, my friends, my school. I love them. And we just thank God for all the support he had here at Hillcrest High School and he community,” Colvin Prince told WBRC.

The Prince’s collected donations at the softball game for the I Dream Big Summer Academy. According to Tammy Colvin, Cameron’s aunt Lucretia Prince will present the Cameron Prince Scholarship of IDB to parents who can not afford to send their children to the camp. Cameron was an employee of the I Dream Big Summer Academy while in high school.

There are also plans for a separate scholarship in Camron’s name. The Prince family wants to raise money for $1,000 scholarships to be given away next year to three of Cameron’s classmates when they become seniors in 2023. You can find out more about that at dreambigacademy.com

