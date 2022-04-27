Resources for choosing summer childcare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year is winding down and families are starting to think about summer childcare.

The pressure is on as many parents aren’t working from home anymore.

Adding to that pressure is the fact that several childcare facilities are dealing with staffing shortages.

So, if you know you’ll need someone to look after your child this summer, the experts recommend looking for someone now.

Joan Wright with Childcare Resources suggests starting your search with local park districts and other recreational facilities.

Libraries are also a good free resource.

“They won’t serve as full-time, or even part-time care, however, if you do have some flexibility in your work schedule, they have great summer learning opportunities and reading opportunities that can help enhance your child’s summertime, so that it’s not a time of learning loss,” Wright said.

Many parents were able to work from home during the pandemic cutting the cost of childcare, but with families now returning to work outside the home, Wright said those expenses can add up quickly to the tune of hundreds of dollars each month.

“One thing you can do is check with Childcare Resources. We do have financial assistance for eligible working families for children that have not yet entered kindergarten, so this would be infants up to children who have not yet entered kindergarten. For school aged children, check with Childcare Central, it’s a different organization and they offer the state childcare subsidy program. They manage that and that is available for school aged children again the key thing is apply now,” Wright explained.

Another reason to start planning early? Many childcare centers are cutting hours because of staffing shortages.

Wright said families may need to consider alternatives especially if they need childcare during the early morning hours, late afternoon, or evening.

“Start now talking to your employer and find out how can they offer you maybe a little bit of a flexible schedule. Talk to your employer about what you can do to still demonstrate you’re meeting the needs of your employer, yet you may need a little bit of flexibility during the next several weeks,” Wright said.

She added that you may also want to consider enlisting the help of college students or older teens to watch your kids for a few hours.

She said consider their maturity level before deciding if they should care for your children, and make sure they have a way to keep your child safe and entertained until you can pick them up.

For more resources to help you choose the best childcare option for your family, visit www.ccr-bhm.org.

