President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama

(Source: President Biden / Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama to visit a Lockheed Martin facility which manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles.

President Biden will visit on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The Biden-Harris Administration is providing the missiles to Ukraine and Ukrainians are using them to defend against the Russian invasion.

Per the White House additional details to follow.

