Musical guests announced for Alabaster Cityfest
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The lineup for the 20th year of Alabaster’s Cityfest was announced Wednesday.
Lauren Alaina, Vertical Horizon and Elvie Shane will take the stage June 4 at Thompson High School. Admission to the event is free!
The festival opens at 9 a.m.
For more information click here.
