Musical guests announced for Alabaster Cityfest

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The lineup for the 20th year of Alabaster’s Cityfest was announced Wednesday.

Lauren Alaina will perform at Cityfest. (KATIE KAUSS KDK CREATIVE | Alabaster Cityfest)

Lauren Alaina, Vertical Horizon and Elvie Shane will take the stage June 4 at Thompson High School. Admission to the event is free!

Vertical Horizon will perform at Cityfest. (Alabaster Cityfest)

Elvie Shane will perform at Alabaster CItyfest. (Alabaster Cityfest)

The festival opens at 9 a.m.

For more information click here.

