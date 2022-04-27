LawCall
Advertisement

Musical guests announced for Alabaster Cityfest

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The lineup for the 20th year of Alabaster’s Cityfest was announced Wednesday.

Lauren Alaina will perform at Cityfest.
Lauren Alaina will perform at Cityfest.(KATIE KAUSS KDK CREATIVE | Alabaster Cityfest)

Lauren Alaina, Vertical Horizon and Elvie Shane will take the stage June 4 at Thompson High School. Admission to the event is free!

Vertical Horizon will perform at Cityfest.
Vertical Horizon will perform at Cityfest.(Alabaster Cityfest)
Elvie Shane will perform at Alabaster CItyfest.
Elvie Shane will perform at Alabaster CItyfest.(Alabaster Cityfest)

The festival opens at 9 a.m.

For more information click here.

