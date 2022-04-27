LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization

A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.(Greeley Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges for his involvement in a major drug trafficking organization in 2019.

According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating out of Weld County Colorado took place. The investigation led to the arrests of multiple people, including 49-year-old Luke Braziel.

Braziel, along with other organization members, distributed about 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin into Weld County, according to police.

During their investigation, authorities said they intercepted 14 pounds of those drugs before they could be bought by people in the community.

Police said Braziel was living at and distributing drugs from a home in Greeley.

With the help of evidence secured by multiple agencies, Braziel was convicted on multiple felony charges.

He was found guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

A sentencing hearing for Braziel has been scheduled for May 23. He faces up to 32 years per count.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School on remote learning through Wednesday
Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave
19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning

Latest News

Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is overcrowded
Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is overcrowded
Another employee being asked to pay back thousands of dollars
Another employee being asked to pay back thousands of dollars
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained
WBRC Skills team USA
WBRC Skills team USA