Juvenile suspect arrested, community support continues to pour in for Lily

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A juvenile suspect is now in custody in connection to the death of Iliana (Lily) Peters.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the community is no longer in danger.

Tuesday evening, police said it arrested a juvenile in Chippewa Falls in connection to the death of Lily Peters.

“The suspect was not a stranger,” Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls Police Chief, said. “The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is danger to the community.”

In a press conference, Kelm said earlier Tuesday officers searched a home in the 400 block of North Grove Street for evidence.

For Shar and Richard Johnson, who live across the street from that house, the police activity was unexpected.

“I didn’t think anything of it at first until the tape went around the house,” Shar Johnson said.

The Johnsons said they saw Lily over at that house all the time.

“She’d be over there on the weekends during the summer,” Shar Johnson said. “She’d get off the bus, on the bus, she’d spend the night with children and stuff. We saw Lily over there quite a bit.”

With the investigation ongoing, the wooded area near North Grove Street and Leinenkugel’s parking lot will remain closed.

Chief Kelm said the county coroner is performing a forensic autopsy. Kelm said while nothing will bring Lily back, he hopes the arrest provides more answers for her loved ones.

“We are grateful to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” Kelm said. “Driving through town and through our community we can see the purple ribbons, and honestly I would expect nothing less from the Chippewa Falls community.”

These ribbons now line Chippewa Falls’ Main Street. Organizer Teri Ouimette said it’s a way for residents to show they care.

“People wonder, ‘What can I do?’” Ouimette said. “I want to help. I feel so helpless, and we all feel that, and we thought well, if we can maybe get some people together, and we can put up ribbons and feel like we’re doing something.”

Doing something is what brought Deb Ellis and her granddaughter Briana to this memorial.

“When Briana got done with work, she wanted me to take her to the Dollar Tree and get something,” Ellis said. “When we were at Dollar Tree, she said we have to go to the fence and put something on it in memory of Lily.”

While continuing to mourn the loss of Lily, community members said their supportive actions and juvenile arrest help the grieving process. Now that it has made an arrest in the case, the police department said it will cancel the tip line, 1-800-263-5906, Wednesday at noon.

If you have any information about the case after that, you are asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

