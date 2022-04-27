LawCall
Hoover Police’s “Lock It or Lose It” campaign helping keep firearms safe

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police’s “Lock It or Lose It” campaign was announced just over a month ago to remind people to protect their valuables and lock their car doors. Last year in the city of Hoover there were 113 firearms stolen out of vehicles. So far in 2022, there have been eight guns stolen from vehicles.

A very low number considering we almost a third of the way through the year. For context, over the last five years there have been 480 guns reported stolen out of vehicles in Hoover. Obviously that’s a large amount, and that’s why this campaign began.

Two big factors they credit its success to is the 9 p.m. routine reminder, where Hoover Police send you an alert reminding you to lock your doors, and the free gun locks they are giving away. Both of which one local police Captain stresses are limiting the number of firearms on the street… and thus being used in deadly crime.

“Those guns that are stolen from car break ins you can just about guarantee they are going to be used in on some form of violent crime, so anyway we can educate the public and prevent these kind of cases from occurring. That just prevents a gun from ending up in the hands of someone with bad intentions,” said Hoover Police Department Captain Keith Czeskleba.

Captain Czeskleba still stresses the best action is to remove your valuables from your vehicle, in particular at night.

