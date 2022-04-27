Homewood PD investigating several catalytic converter thefts

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts costing at least one business thousands of dollars.

It’s a quick and easy money maker for thieves. Police say they have targeted several businesses and apartments in Homewood.

One of the businesses impacted is 1918 Catering. CEO Jason Brown says someone swiped the catalytic converter from their van right before a big event at Talladega last weekend. Brown says it’s going to cost them $2,500 to fix that van. Brown ended up having to spend $800 to rent another vehicle to get to that Talladega event.

Brown says the $2,500 pays for two or three employees paychecks and other expenses.

“We have a lot of kids that work with us, high school kids but we also have some adults as well that we have pay as well. So, salaries are going up, taxes are going up. Right now, that’s a tremendous hurt for us,” Brown said.

Homewood Police put up a watch tower in the area and increasing patrols.

Brown tells us if the thieves need money, he’s willing to give them a job.

Several catalytic converters were also stolen from a nearby body shop. Police say thieves are taking them from raised vehicles and food and box trucks.

if you have any information on the thefts, call Homewood PD at (205) 332-6204.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.