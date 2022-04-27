LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Kordell

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kordell, born February 2008, enjoys being outside and creating new things. Kordell loves playing video games, with Fortnite being his favorite.

He likes to cook and hopes to become either a chef or a firefighter one day. Kordell is very protective with the people he cares about. He needs a committed family that will help him succeed in life.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
WBRC stomach flu cases
Stomach flu bug strikes West Alabama
Shelby County man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Kordell
WBRC Lady E's chicken
Birmingham native brings hometown 24K Gold Wings at Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Celebrate Hoover and community shred event
A job fair for those who want to work in the food services industry is happening Thursday,...
Food services job fair happening Thursday, April 28