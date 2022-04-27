First Alert for sunshine and beautiful weather Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Eleven years ago, we were preparing for one of the largest tornado outbreaks to ever hit the Southeast. Today is thankfully the opposite of that horrible day in 2011. We are going to enjoy quiet and beautiful weather. It’s a chilly start to the morning with most of us in the 40s. You’ll likely need the jacket during the morning hours. Temperatures are nearly 15-25 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry thanks to high pressure sitting across the Southeast. We are going to enjoy a sunny day with temperatures warming up into the mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph late this morning, but winds should decrease as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. It should be a beautiful day for a picnic or a jog. If you plan on being outside this evening around 7 PM, plan for a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s.

Warming Up: The next couple of days are going to remain dry with temperatures warming up. We’ll start tomorrow morning off with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs approaching 80°F. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Friday will end up even warmer. Morning lows are forecast to cool into the mid 50s with highs in the lower 80s. We will likely see more cloud cover Friday afternoon, but we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast: It looks like we have a split weekend forecast. Saturday is looking mostly dry, but we could see increasing rain chances Sunday. Saturday will end up very warm. We’ll start the weekend off with morning temperatures around 60°F. Highs Saturday are forecast to warm into the mid 80s. We will introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm, but most of us should remain dry. Rain chances increase Sunday.

Next Big Thing: The upcoming week is looking a little unsettled with several opportunities for pop-up showers and storms. Our next significant chance for scattered showers and storms will likely occur Sunday. We could see a few showers Sunday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Models are hinting at a better chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances have increased to 50%. Main threat Sunday will be pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but I don’t see any signs of any organized severe weather. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon. Humidity levels will likely be higher as southerly flow increases the moisture content across the area.

Next Week: Models continue to support a stalled boundary across the Southeast that could help enhance our rain chances for the first half of next week. Rain chances are around 30% next Monday through Thursday. We will likely stay in a warm and slightly humid air mass. With daytime heating, pop-up showers and storms will be possible each day. Temperatures next week will remain very warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Highest rainfall totals will likely occur in northwest Alabama. Look at next week as your typical summertime pattern where daytime heating could spark afternoon storms. I don’t see any organized severe threats as of now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.