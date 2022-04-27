LawCall
Dora city leaders considering potential for small property tax increase

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Dora are considering a mileage increase that would lead to higher property taxes.

Councilman Norman Holt stressed the city is still very early in the discussions, and while no one wants to raise taxes, the city is merely being proactive as they look to battle potentially higher costs.

”Everyone knows in 2025, I believe it is the landfill could officially close and in the process, it’s just right next door, so it’s kind of cheap for us as a city and for a lot of cities in Walker County,” said Councilman Holt.

If the Pineview landfill closes, trash transportation will increase in costs. Councilman Holt says that is why the mayor has asked other city leaders to consider the potential for a tax increase. ”We can’t wait for something to happen to do it then. It is best to discuss it, look at all of your options that way when it does happen you’ll be ready and a plan will already be in place to take care of it.”

Another idea to make up for the potentially higher transportation costs is a trash pickup fee. Councilman Holt also stresses that city taxes are already low.

Taxes
Taxes(City of Dora)

“If you look at the surrounding cities that are our size we are low. We are the bottom of the totem pole of towns our size. So even if it was one mill we would still be below the other towns that are our size in Walker County.”

The mayor has only asked the council to consider the idea. Undoubtedly this will be discussed more in the weeks and months ahead. Potentially even Thursday, April 28, 2022, at their next council meeting

