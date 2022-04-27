LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Deputies arrest mom for repeatedly calling 911 after son brought home girlfriend

A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.
A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies said a mother in South Carolina was arrested after repeatedly calling 911 on her son early Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Inman just before midnight on Tuesday, WHNS reports.

Upon arrival, deputies found the mother, who seemed to be heavily intoxicated, arguing with her son. The mother told deputies her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

The son said he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for the night before returning to New York in the morning, according to deputies. Deputies explained to the mother that due to her son living at the home, he had the right to have guests over.

Deputies said they left the scene but were called back to the same house at 12:20 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. in reference to the mother calling 911 on her son. She left the home before deputies arrived the third time.

The mother was placed into custody after returning home a little more than one hour after the final 911 call, the sheriff’s office said.

She was charged with the misuse of 911 and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
WBRC stomach flu cases
Stomach flu bug strikes West Alabama
Shelby County man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day
President Joe Biden to travel to Alabama