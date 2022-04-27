Chilton County demands money from employees they overpaid: How to prevent this from happening to you

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Another Chilton County employee is being asked to pay back tens of thousands of dollars following a payroll oversight.

But how does something like this happen and what can you do to prevent it from happening to you?

We know of at least two employees in this situation right now; a lunchroom manager and a nurse who later became a teacher.

We had also heard there is another worker involved in a similar situation.

Christie Payne received a letter from the Chilton County School District demanding she repay more than $23,000 dating back to the 2016/2017 school year.

Payne was entitled to a raise following a promotion, but the school system said the compensation she received was too much for the years she’d worked.

Just days later, a nurse who became a teacher reported she also received a letter stating she owed the district nearly $33,000 after the district mistakenly overpaid her starting back in 2018.

In Chilton County, teachers are paid according to a state matrix, or salary schedule, based on their years of experience.

That information is public record, but the Alabama Education Association said the lunchroom manager’s salary was decided locally.

It’s unclear what the practice was at the time the two employees received their raises, but the AEA said salaries are now board approved and are listed on the agenda board members receive prior to approval.

So, how can employees be sure this doesn’t happen to them?

AEA said step one is becoming a member.

“Because we fight for all of our members, and we support them and so then they will have our legal services and the attorney to assign them. The second thing would be to pull up their paycheck, look at their gross pay, match it to their years of experience, and see that it matches the salary schedule of their individual district,” said Uniserv Director for AEA, Tracy LeSieur.

Right now, attorneys for AEA are working to see if the employees actually have to repay this money.

But the district wants its money back offering several repayment plans to recoup the money.

