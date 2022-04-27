LawCall
Case of missing Heflin teenager reopened as a homicide

Hoover Jerome Morris went missing in 1991
Hoover Jerome Morris went missing in 1991(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama family is closer to answers about their missing loved one following an announcement from Heflin Police that a man’s remains have been identified and the case has been reopened as a homicide.

Heflin Police announced Wednesday, April 27, 2022, that remains found in 1997 belong to Hoover Jerome Morris. Morris was reported missing in 1991. He was 18 years old when he disappeared.

His remains were identified 30 years later thanks to advancements in DNA technology.

Morris was last seen leaving his house in Heflin on Thomas Street with a friend. Investigators wouldn’t go into detail, but say it’s clear this was a homicide.

Investigators said a land property owner found human remains when preparing a lot off County Road 533 to build a house in August 1997.

Investigators said they attempted DNA testing, but the remains were greatly deteriorated

Morris’s case was reopened in 2020. The remains were shipped to a private lab in Canada, and a genealogist from the Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office helped.

Officers are now talking to witnesses and processing evidence as part of the homicide case.

