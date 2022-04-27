Birmingham Police investigate shooting on 5th Ave. W

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue West.

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with BPD said the man was found after he collapsed in the street following the shooting.

Mauldin said the man went to homes in the area to get help and then he collapsed in the street.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries. No word on his condition.

Birmingham Police said they are working with the Metro Area Crime Center Star 1 and other resources to help solve the crime.

BPD is conducting an assault investigation in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue West.



Public Information Officer is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 27, 2022

