Anniston debris pick-up policy meeting

Anniston, Ala. (WBRC) - Today the city of Anniston is hosting a special work session allowing residents to share their input on the current debris pick-up policy. The city changed its brush and debris policy last June.

Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges says the pandemic played a part in the changes leaders decided to make. With worker shortages in the Street Department and issues with residents following the previous policy, the city council decided to make adjustments.

“This came on the heels of Covid and that affecting our workforce,” says Hodges. “The difficulty that the city had in picking up debris is that certain debris goes to the incinerator. Certain debris goes to the landfill. But we were having a bad issue with citizens mixing in household trash with limbs sticks and leaves. Things that could go to the incinerator. So we would have to make multiple trips to the same street.”

Now leaders want to hear from the public on any updates or suggestions they’d like to make to the policy.

“Since then, there have been many requests from citizens for the council to take a look at updating the policy. The city council is receptive to that.”

Hodges adds tonight’s meeting will give people three minutes to speak and explain updates they’d like to see. After the meeting, the city council will look over suggestions and make a decision on what changes they’ll make to the policy.

To watch the meeting, click this link.

