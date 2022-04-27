34-year-old man dies in crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on April 26, 2022 resulted in the death of Martin Contreras-Perez, 34, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. Troopers say his car collided with another car on AL-79 near Cox Gap Road in Marshall County.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver, Corey Tyler, 30, was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries according to troopers.

No more information has been released at this time as troopers continue to investigate. We will keep this story updated.

