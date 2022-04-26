Winning and watermelons

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Racing isn’t the only passion of Talladega Geico 500 Champion Ross Chastain.

He’s into farming too... specifically watermelons.

The winner of ‘Dega is an eight-generation watermelon farmer from Florida.

So when he wins a race, which lately is a lot after winning two of his last five, he celebrates by smashing a watermelon on the track from the top of his car!

He said Sunday’s melon tasted the sweetest of them all.

“To go back to our family’s history to what has put food on our table for generations and to get to do that in front of this crowd, but national, world wide attention is all I ever wanted to do as a racecar driver is promote watermelons,” Chastain said.

Chastain’s family in attendance Sunday for his victory. The champion even gave a piece of the winning watermelon to a fan in the crowd.

