Weekend fire destroyed cafeteria, classrooms and auditorium at Jacksonville Christian Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire over the weekend destroyed a cafeteria, classrooms and an auditorium at Jacksonville Christian Academy.

The Jacksonville fire department responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday to find flames and smoke coming from one of the buildings.

A neighbor who’s lived near the school for a decade described the scene as something out of a movie. Shawn Pugliese was headed to the store when he saw one fire truck at the school, but he had no idea just how large the fire was.

“I was like oh maybe it’s a little fire. It’s going to go away,” said Pugliese. “Start seeing more engines come in down our way. Looks like it’s under control then the next thing I know the middle part of the school starts to shoot up in flames. Then for hours, it’s just shooting from the left to the right side as their chase hot spots. And it continued its path all night until like 5 in the morning.”

The school says they lost desks, chairs, lunchroom supplies and more. The school is currently accepting donations. If you’d like to help, you can mail donations to 831 Alexandria Road SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265, or call (256) 435-3333.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.