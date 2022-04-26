LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Harris has had no close contact with the president, per her office.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR tests, the White House reported Tuesday.

Vice President Harris is asymptomatic and planning to isolate and work from home, according to the statement from her office. The statement also said that she has had no close contact with President Biden or First Lady Jill Biden because of travel. Harris returned to Washington, D.C on Monday afternoon after spending the weekend in Los Angeles, California. She did not have any public events while in California.

The full statement reads:

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Kirsten Allen

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave
19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning on Monday
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey responded to comments made by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters about Gov. Ivey's campaign...
Gov. Ivey responds to Rep. Waters’ “racist ignorance” comment on campaign ad
WBRC election money
WBRC election money
Despite dropping two lawsuits challenging Alabama's transgender youth treatment ban over the...
New lawsuit planned over Alabama’s trans youth treatment ban
NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.
NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor’s race
Fmr. President Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Senate race
Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race