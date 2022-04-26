LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Veteran Tuscaloosa firefighter remembers ‘once-in-a-career’ event: April 27, 2011

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - April 27, 2011 - a day none of us in Alabama will forget. The day when a tornado carved out a nearly 6 mile path of destruction, now 11 years ago.

Tuscaloosa fire station number 4 is located in the Alberta community. It is there where firefighters took shelter and when the storm passed, they literally started walking with any equipment they could carry to help someone, anyone on that day.

“From here where we are, the tornado was first on the ground,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Brook.

Brook remembers all too well when the skies turned dark with a vengeance.

“It was that moment, how bad was it going to be and how bad do you think it is and my response is I think this is bad we’ll ever see,” said Brook.

The tornado wiped away 12% of the city, broke its heart and killed 53 people alone in Tuscaloosa. At the time, Brook was holed up in the basement of Tuscaloosa city hall.

“I was the commander for the storm response for that day,” said Brook.

As a 30-year veteran, Brook says the storm was a once-in-a-career moment, a snapshot of how so much could change so soon in a matter of seconds.

“You only have something like that happen once in your career and you frame things by it with the rest of your career,” Brook said.

Surreal and unbelievable, words John Brook uses to describe that day, but he also remembers how the tornado brought out the very best in humanity.

On that day, no one cared who did what in life. On that day, all became one and helped each other.

“Neighbors helping neighbors, everyday people doing extraordinary things,” said Brook.

We should also remember that Tuscaloosa wasn’t the only city that sustained tornado damage and deaths. That same system produced more than 60 tornadoes across Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave
19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning on Monday

Latest News

Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School on remote learning through Wednesday
Celebrate Hoover and community shred event
The GOP nomination for governor is one of the key races to watch and it's flush with cash.  All...
Following the money: Who’s funding the Ala. Governor’s race?
Police arrived around 2:30 p.m. Monday to the 8300 block of 4th Avenue South and found a...
Birmingham Police investigate after shooting victim wrecks in yard, dies
Following the Money: Campaign Donations in Governor's Race
Following the Money: Campaign Donations in Governor's Race