Three Northern Jefferson County cities launching new special response team for gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Northern Jefferson County cities are teaming up and creating one special response team for violent crime cases in the area.

Gardendale, Fultondale and Warrior police officers and firefighters are now part of one special response unit. They are going to tackle gun related calls and be trained for an active shooter.

Fultondale Police Chief Marcel Walker said the team has more than 15 officers from the three departments and they have been training for months on how to respond to active shooter calls, especially school and mall shootings. He said their main priority is protecting your children.

Walker said this team will help cut down on response times when you call 911 in all three communities. He said this is just a way for the departments to be proactive and offer some relief to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

“They are small as in numbers right now because everybody is trying to recruit officers,” Walker said. “They have a lot of officers that are leaving, retiring, so we try not to put all this on Jefferson County to respond to our area. So, we are reaching out to the other municipalities to join together to try and combat whatever we need to to take care of our cities.”

Walker said the team is already running, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will still be helping them cover each area.

