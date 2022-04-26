Stomach flu bug strikes West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In north Tuscaloosa Dr. Chris McGee is seeing anywhere from 10 to 12 patients a day, all coming in at Med Center North River.

Dr. McGee says the stomach flu is widespread, impacting mostly school-aged children specifically in the 11 to 14 age range. Dr. McGee says this is typically a 24 hour virus and the best way to overcome it is with a liquid diet.

“It’s a virus. At first we thought it might be the actual flu virus and we’re actually seeing some of that and sometimes it is the flu and mostly likely it’s another virus. It appears to be seasonal and sometimes it’s earlier than this. It’s usually a little later when we see it... we generally see in the last of the year November and December... low grade fevers, sometime abdominal cramping... not a whole lot of pain... more along the lines of vomiting and diarrhea,” said Dr. McGee.

If your symptoms persist longer than 24 hours, Dr. McGee advises you get medical attention right away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.