Search for missing 16-year-old girl in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said 16-year-old Aryana Fields was last seen in Center Point on April 23, 2022.

Investigators said Aryana may be in Gwinnett County, Georgia or somewhere in the Birmingham area.

If you have seen Aryana, please call 205-325-1450, option 2.

