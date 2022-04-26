LawCall
Search for missing 16-year-old girl in Jefferson County

Missing 16 year old last seen in Center Point
Missing 16 year old last seen in Center Point(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said 16-year-old Aryana Fields was last seen in Center Point on April 23, 2022.

Investigators said Aryana may be in Gwinnett County, Georgia or somewhere in the Birmingham area.

If you have seen Aryana, please call 205-325-1450, option 2.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

