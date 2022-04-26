Search for missing 16-year-old girl in Jefferson County
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Deputies said 16-year-old Aryana Fields was last seen in Center Point on April 23, 2022.
Investigators said Aryana may be in Gwinnett County, Georgia or somewhere in the Birmingham area.
If you have seen Aryana, please call 205-325-1450, option 2.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.