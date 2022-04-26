LawCall
Safety expert says don’t take burns lightly

WBRC Arby's case
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you’ve probably heard about the now former Arby’s employee who allegedly threw hot grease on a customer in the drive thru over the weekend. Investigators say the victim has second degree burns over a large portion of her body.

We reached out to safety expert Rusty Lowe, a veteran of the Hoover Fire Department, about burns.

Lowe says time is of the essence in treating them and depending on where the burn happened, pain can be quite severe especially if they’re near vital organs.

“When it first touches the body, it is still hot and so you have an initial burning process and until that grease either cools off or removed from the body, the skin is still burning and causing damage to the tissue below it,” Lowe said.

Lowe says it can take burns a long time to heal and says the victim may be in for the long haul when it comes to the recovery process.

