Ramsay IB High School Valedictorian offered more $3 million in scholarships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge educational accomplishment for a Ramsay IB High School Valedictorian.

Kylan Benson has earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions.

Benson will graduate in 2022 with a 4.5 GPA, a 31 on the ACT and other academic and civic honors.

“Getting accepted into Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale has been a wonderful feeling, especially with how selective schools of that caliber are. After working hard in school for so many years, it’s good to see the fruits of my labor. In the past few years, I’ve been able to see some of my peers at Ramsay get accepted into these types of schools and they all inspired me to want to do the same,” said Benson.

Kylan says he is excited about what’s to come as he declares his college of choice. He hopes to carry the foundation he received at Ramsay forward with him into the future. “I came to Ramsay because of the rigorous and internationally recognized IB program. Being an IB scholar helped me stand out as a candidate for admission to the schools that I applied to. The IB program stresses being a global-minded citizen, and this has deepened my passion for serving the world. I’m not quite sure exactly what I want to do in the future, but I’ve been considering politics, foreign service, or even non-profit work; anything that gives me the influence to positively impact others give me personal fulfillment,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.