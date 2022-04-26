LawCall
Pleasant Grove PD search for missing 21-year-old woman

Tremia Lashay Sanders
Tremia Lashay Sanders(Pleasant Grove police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove police are asking for help to find a 21-year-old woman reported missing over the weekend.

Tremia Lashay Sanders is a black female, 5′2″ in height about 118 pounds.

She was last seen on April 23 in Pleasant Grove wearing a Nike dry fit shirt black athletic pants and red and white crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PG Police Department at 205-744-1735

