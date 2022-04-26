New residential development coming to Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New single family homes are coming to Avondale in the next year.

Development firm Marcion Luce is working with architects Jeremy Erdreich and Justin Collier on plans to put eight single-family row houses in the 4200 block of Second Avenue South.

The company’s founder Pope Lake says the development, called Kindred Square, seeks to respond to things the community is asking for.

“We’re putting eight free-standing units onto this site that’s not very big,” says Lake. “We’re actually creating a greater degree of density. So it’s more opportunity for home ownership. And the other thing in terms of the green space, there will be greenery and grass growing up amongst the paving in the middle, and further there’ll be a lot of trees and just plantings and shrubbery that will be on the site to make it like a park-like intimate environment.”

Construction is expected to get underway this summer, with completion expected in summer 2023.

