Multiple lanes blocked due to crash on I-65 NB in Hoover
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are heavy delays this morning on I-65 NB following a crash near the I-459 interchange.
Three lanes are blocked.
First responders are on the scene.
Please use caution in this area.
