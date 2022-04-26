LawCall
Multiple lanes blocked due to crash on I-65 NB in Hoover

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are heavy delays this morning on I-65 NB following a crash near the I-459 interchange.

Three lanes are blocked.

First responders are on the scene.

Please use caution in this area.

