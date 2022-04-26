Multiple lanes blocked due to crash on I-65 NB in Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are heavy delays this morning on I-65 NB following a crash near the I-459 interchange.

Three lanes are blocked.

6:07AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* LIVE LOOK at delays from the crash on I-65 NB that we reported earlier to you. The crash is on I-65 NB before Hwy 31 but this is a live look at I-65 at I-459. Traffic is at a stand-still. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/wzjA7ZS51X — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) April 26, 2022

First responders are on the scene.

Please use caution in this area.

