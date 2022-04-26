LawCall
Local pools suffer due to lifeguard shortage, here’s how to sign up

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the weather warms up heading to the pool may be on everyone’s mind but some pools were in jeopardy of closing or closing early due to a lack of qualified lifeguards.

It was a nationwide problem during the pandemic.

The YMCA Birmingham said they were closing some pool locations early due to overworked lifeguards. To increase recruitment, The YMCA offered financial incentives to current and new hires.

Jude Dooley said they also took steps to keep pools in operation year-round.

“Doing everything we can. All of our staff is being cross-trained to be on deck in case there is a crisis. But also making sure the young people especially, and retirees, know that lifeguarding is a great way to spend the summer and throughout the entire year,” Dooley explained. The YMCA said they would cover the costs for all necessary training and new lifeguards could be ready for post in less than a week. The link to sign up can be found here.

