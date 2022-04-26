Food services job fair happening Thursday, April 28

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A job fair for those who want to work in the food services industry is happening Thursday, April 28 at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JSCC students and others can meet with representatives of about 20 local employers.

“The businesses that will be represented at the job fair are actively looking to hire, so this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in working in the food services industry,” said Chef Joseph Mitchell, director of Jefferson State’s Culinary and Hospitality Institute. “We will have employers on hand from hotels, resorts, restaurants, grocery stores and more.”

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the event, which will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Judy Merritt Building on the Shelby-Hoover Campus, located at 4600 Valleydale Road in Hoover.

No registration is required to attend.

