Food services job fair happening Thursday, April 28

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A job fair for those who want to work in the food services industry is happening Thursday, April 28 at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JSCC students and others can meet with representatives of about 20 local employers.

“The businesses that will be represented at the job fair are actively looking to hire, so this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in working in the food services industry,” said Chef Joseph Mitchell, director of Jefferson State’s Culinary and Hospitality Institute. “We will have employers on hand from hotels, resorts, restaurants, grocery stores and more.”

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the event, which will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Judy Merritt Building on the Shelby-Hoover Campus, located at 4600 Valleydale Road in Hoover.

No registration is required to attend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.