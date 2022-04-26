First Alert for morning showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are tracking a cold front that is moving through the state this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy this morning with spotty showers moving from west to east. Rain will be possible mainly for east Alabama during the mid and late morning hours. There’s not a lot of moisture with this system, so the rain is light and should not last that long. Just grab an umbrella just in case you encounter some rain. I would also plan for wet roads, so use caution while traveling to your destination this morning. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s, but cooler air is filtering in across northwest Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s in parts of Marion and Winston counties. We will likely see mid to upper 50s along and north of I-20/59 before 10 AM. Temperatures this afternoon will end up 10-15 degrees cooler compared to yesterday. Plan for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon with north winds at 10-15 mph. We could see isolated wind gusts around 20 mph. We’ll likely stay mostly cloudy this morning, but cloud cover should decrease by late afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. If you plan on being outside this evening, I would grab a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low 60s by 7 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Chilly Temperatures Wednesday Morning: With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly tonight. We are forecasting temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s tonight across most of Central Alabama. It would not surprise me if parts of north Alabama drop into the upper 30s. You’ll need the jacket tomorrow morning, but you might not need it Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid 70s. Humidity levels will remain low. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Warming Up: Tomorrow looks to be our coolest day of the week. Warmer temperatures are expected Thursday and into the weekend as southerly flow returns across the Southeast. We’ll start Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures are forecast to climb close to 80°F Thursday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. We will likely end up in the low to mid 80s Friday and into the weekend. Overnight lows will also warm into the 50s. We’ll stay dry for the rest of the work week.

Next Big Thing: The next thing we are tracking is a weak disturbance that will try to move into the Southeast over the weekend. Latest model runs aren’t showing a lot of moisture in our area, which means our rain chances look very limited. I’ll hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday. Most spots will likely end up fairly dry this weekend. If models trend drier, we may lower our rain chances. The big story is the warm temperatures. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Small rain chances are possible early next week, but I see no signs of a very wet pattern over the next seven days. Next week could end up very warm with highs well into the 80s.

