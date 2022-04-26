LawCall
Chicken waste truck loses load in Tuscaloosa

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A chicken waste truck has lost its load on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Southbound, just before University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Crews are on their way to clean up the spill.


Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

