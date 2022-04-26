Chicken waste truck loses load in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A chicken waste truck has lost its load on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Southbound, just before University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Crews are on their way to clean up the spill.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.