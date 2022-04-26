LawCall
Cherokee Co. deputies: Man strikes vehicle during pursuit, spits in deputy’s face

David Smith
David Smith(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) -A Gaylesville man was arrested Monday night, April 25, 2022, after attempting to flee deputies, hitting another vehicle and spitting in a deputy’s face, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver.

A Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he tried to stop 31-year-old David Smith on the causeway on Highway 9 because the vehicle did not have tail lights. The deputy said Smith refused to stop and the pursuit continued onto the Chesnut Bypass in Centre and ended when he struck another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 and the Bypass.

The two people inside the vehicle were taken to Floyd Medical Center in Centre for non-serious injuries.


Sheriff Shaver said Smith was charged with two counts of felony attempting to elude as a result of those injuries.

After Smith was taken into custody, investigators said he caused damage to a deputy’s patrol car by kicking out a window and he spit in a deputy’s face.

Smith was charged with second degree criminal mischief and assault with bodily fluids.

Gaylesville Man Charged with Felony Attempting to Elude after Pursuit… According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, David Smith,...

Posted by Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

