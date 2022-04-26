Celebrate Hoover and community shred event

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is sponsoring Celebrate Hoover Day and a community shred event on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The day’s events are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Hoover and the Spain Park High School Parking lot.

Shredding, sponsored by the city and Shred-It, will be held in the Spain Park parking lot.

The events are free.

There is a 6 banker-size box limit for shredding.

Inevitably, after a Hoover community shredding event, some folks say they didn't hear about it beforehand.



You're welcome. No excuses, y'all! 🙌📜#hooverpd #communityengagement pic.twitter.com/x7U8VZlmIY — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) April 26, 2022

