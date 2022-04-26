LawCall
Celebrate Hoover and community shred event

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is sponsoring Celebrate Hoover Day and a community shred event on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The day’s events are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Hoover and the Spain Park High School Parking lot.

Shredding, sponsored by the city and Shred-It, will be held in the Spain Park parking lot.

The events are free.

There is a 6 banker-size box limit for shredding.

