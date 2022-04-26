Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A second Chilton County schools employee now says the school system is asking her to pay back tens of thousands of dollars it mistakenly paid her over the last several years.

The AEA representative for Chilton County says a member who went from being a nurse to a teacher got a letter from the school district demanding she repay almost $33,000 in salary the school district now says it mistakenly paid her over the past several years.

This comes just days after a Chilton County lunchroom manager Christie Payne made public the letter she got from the school system demanding she repay more than $23,000 the system paid her from the 2016-17 school year on, saying the system had mistakenly credited her for too many years of service after she was promoted.

Now the AEA says they don’t know if other Chilton County employees may have gotten similar letters, but they’re reaching out to other employee groups to find out.

We’ve asked the Chilton County Superintendent’s office for more explanation on how and why this happened, but the superintendent’s office told us today because of employee privacy rights, they can’t share any additional information or comments.

The system is demanding Payne begin repaying the back salary in monthly payments or yearly payments for the next six years, or one lump sum.

