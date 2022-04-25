Woman saved after deadly wreck in Heflin

HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers in Heflin were able to save a woman from a car after she was involved in a deadly wreck in Heflin on April 18, 2022.

Officials with the Heflin Police Department say officers dispatched to a crash on Highway 9 at Bennett Flats. When they got to the scene, both cars involved in the crash were on fire, with one person killed in one car. In the other car, a woman was injured and trapped inside of her car.

One of the officers grabbed a fire extinguisher to get rid of the flames, while the other officer and a bystander worked to free the woman from her car. They moved her to safety just before her car was fully on fire. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious but stable injuries.

