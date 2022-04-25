When will the lights be on along I-20/59?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve driven along I-20/59 at night, you know how dark and scary it can be.

But the City of Birmingham is taking steps to light the interstate.

The issue of lighting on I-20/59, or lack thereof, has been an issue for quite some time, but city leaders said the lights should be on in time for the World Games, which start July 7.

The Birmingham City Council’s Transportation Committee met Monday afternoon to discuss a pilot program to address the lighting problem.

The initial proposal addressed lighting between Norwood and the airport on I-20/59.

But the information received Monday now includes several other locations including the long stretch between 12th Avenue North in Norwood on I-20/59 to the 20/59 interchange in Woodlawn, Arkadelphia Road and Ensley Avenue at I-20/59, as well as the Green Springs and University Blvd. exits on I-65.

Chairman of the Transportation Committee, Darrell O’Quinn, said fixing the lights isn’t as simple as replacing a light bulb.

He said there’s been an ongoing problem with vandals stealing the copper wiring and then selling it at scrap yards.

He said the city is working on a new way to install the lighting to prevent this from happening.

“That includes using less valuable materials for the wiring materials that have…that function the same, but don’t have as nearly as high a resale value on the scrap market, permanently closing the access panels on the poles themselves and how the cables are buried in the ground and different things,” O’Quinn explained.

The City of Birmingham is contributing $1.4 million of the $2.8 million project.

The other half will come from ALDOT.

There’s some concern about when this project will begin because the contract is still caught in some red tape at the City Attorney’s Office.

We did reach out to the office for comment but have not heard back yet.

