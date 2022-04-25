Tuscaloosa City Schools enters historic agreement with Shelton State Community College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa City School District has made history with Shelton State Community College, a partnership that has the potential to impact hundreds of high school graduating seniors.

This year the Tuscaloosa City School District will graduate around 700 seniors but not all of them have a plan on what to do next. That may change after what they heard Monday morning.

The partnership between the Tuscaloosa City School District and Shelton State Community College is pretty straight-forward, starting this month all graduates from Tuscaloosa city schools will be automatically be accepted for enrollment at Shelton State.

“I think it’s really good,” said Central High School senior LaMorgan Robinson.

Robinson sees it as a game-changer, as she was considering three universities. Not anymore.

“I know now I can get my associate’s and get my two year degree out of the way,” she said.

The only requirement is a photo ID and complete a free entrance process to register for classes.

“We want to make sure every graduating senior is either enrolled, enlisted or employed upon graduation,” said Tuscaloosa City School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

“It doesn’t matter what your GPA is... it doesn’t matter what your skill-set is... if you graduate from Tuscaloosa city schools, you can be a student with us. We have a pathway through to lean a skill... get college credit to transfer to the University of Alabama, we all of those options,” said Shelton State Community College Dr. Chris Cox.

“I like being here in my hometown,” Robinson said.

No burdensome paperwork, no long hours submitting info online, a guaranteed acceptance at Shelton State, Robison is ready to enroll next fall.

Robinson says she plans to major in business and will eventually transfer to UA.

