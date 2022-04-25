Remembering Iderrika Finley on her 26th birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Iderrika Finley celebrated what would have been her 26th birthday Sunday, a year after the expectant mother died in a car accident.

The family vowed to honor her by celebrating a life, they say, was well lived.

Finley’s family gathered at her final resting place at Elmwood Cemetery Sunday afternoon for a balloon release in her honor.

Finley’s mother Lisa Finley said they were not there to mourn, but to celebrate.

“She made everything brighten up when she was around, and I know she wouldn’t want us to be sad,” Finley said.

Iderrika’s life was cut short in a car accident in 2021.

Doctors were able to save her baby boy, Dallas, who turned a year old in April, nearly two weeks before his mother’s birthday on April 24.

Lisa Finley became Dallas’ caregiver.

Finely said having Baby Dallas helped her cope with the loss of her daughter, along with the tremendous support from the community.

