Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in downtown Birmingham on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Authorities say officers went to the 2300 block of 7th Avenue North on calls of a person shot. Police then say they found the victim in the 600 block of 25th Street North at the park. Authorities believe the victim was shot on 7th Avenue North, then ran to the park where he collapsed. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say a person of interest was detained and is being questioned by detectives.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

