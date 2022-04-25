LawCall
One-armed swimmer with no legs is no problem

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gabe Marsh has two dreams: to swim in the Paralympics for the United States and to inspire and motivate others to have a relationship with God.

Gabe was born with one arm and no legs, He was put up for adoption and that is when his life took a turn for the better. He was adopted into an amazing family who saw his heart and not what he was lacking physically.

“Everyone in the family could swim except me and I wanted to learn,” said Gabe. “In the water and competing I feel normal. It makes me feel good and it helps me grow and believe there is nothing I cannot accomplish.”

Gabe learned to live and to try anything including swimming. He meets the physical requirements to try and make team USA and his physical attributes are a part of story that amazes everyone he meets.

Gabe Marsh will soon graduate from Guntersville High School and in the Fall he will begin the next chapter of his life as a college student at Snead State. His goal is to study theology and use his love for swimming as a tool to help him help others.

Gabe has to get faster in the pool to qualify for the Paralympics, but as for his ability to inspire people, well he’s already doing that.

