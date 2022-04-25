LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting, 2 females injured
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning on Monday
Coast Guard searching for 3 missing kids in New Orleans
Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a...
Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer

Latest News

Gabe Marsh was born with one arm and no legs. He was put up for adoption and that is when his...
One-armed swimmer with no legs is no problem
The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E....
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio’s execution nears
14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson.
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River