K9 Snaps gets first felony narcotics case

WINSTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Winston County Sheriff’s Department K9 Snaps made his first felony narcotics case.

Investigators said Sgt. Oliver, along with new K9 Snaps, assisted Double Springs Police Department on a suspicious vehicle call around the Texaco in Double Springs.

Deputies said K9 Snaps alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

When authorities searched the vehicle they said the found heroin, methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Two people were arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.