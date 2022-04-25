LawCall
K9 Snaps gets first felony narcotics case

K9 Snaps in Winston County
K9 Snaps in Winston County(WINSTON CO. SHERIFF'S/FACEBOOK)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINSTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Winston County Sheriff’s Department K9 Snaps made his first felony narcotics case.

Investigators said Sgt. Oliver, along with new K9 Snaps, assisted Double Springs Police Department on a suspicious vehicle call around the Texaco in Double Springs.

Deputies said K9 Snaps alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.


When authorities searched the vehicle they said the found heroin, methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Two people were arrested.

